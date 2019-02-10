Polo: MP Black, Master Paints/Guard Group main final today

LAHORE: Master Paints (MP) Black will take on Master Paints/Guard Group in the Honda Polo Cup 2019 main final to be played on Sunday (today) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3pm while Barry’s will vie against EN EM Estate in the subsidiary final at 1:30 pm.

Hironobu Yoshimura President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited will Chief guest of the event.

In the first match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday, Master Paints beat Olympia/Momin Ghee 4-3. Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as hero of the day for Master Paints Black as he banged in a brace while Jami Li Hardi and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Nicolas Corti scored two goals and Hashim Kamal Agha contributed one.

Hashim Kamal Agha started the match with a field goal to give Olympia/Momin Ghee 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Jami Li fired in a field goal for Master Paints Black to finish the chukker at 1-1. Master Paints Black then showed their authority in the second chukker as they slammed in two back-to-back goals to have 3-1 edge. Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored both the goals.

The third was evenly poised as both the teams converted one goal each. First Olympia/Momin Ghee converted a 30-yard penalty through Nicolas Corti to reduce the margin to 3-2 and then Raja Temur pumped in a field goal to stretch Master Paints Black’s lead to 4-2. In the fourth and last chukker, the only goal came from Olympia/Momin Ghee’s Nicolas Corti to reduce the deficit to 4-3, but they couldn’t add more goals in their tally, thus lost the match by 3-4. Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick supervised the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints/Guard Group defeated Newage/Diamond Paints by 5-4½. Juan Cruz Losada was star of the day for Master Paints/Guard Group as he hammered a hat-trick while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Taimoor Ali Malik contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal advantage, Hissam Ali Hyder banged in a brace while Shah Shamyl Alam struck one.

Losada opened the account of Master Paints/Guard Group with a field goal to provide his side 1-0 lead. Despite several attacks from both the sides, no more goal was scored. Newage/Diamond Paints bounced back in style in the second chukker by smashing in two back-to-back goals through Hissam Hyder to take 2-1 lead.

But the third chukker was dominated by Master Paints/Guard Group, who pumped in three goals as against one by Newage/Diamond Paints to make it 4-3. Losada struck two goals and Hamza Mawaz one for Master Paints/Guard Group while Shah Shamyl hit one for Newage.

In the fourth and last chukker, the only goal was converted by Taimoor Ali Malik to give his side 5-3 lead. With one and a half goal handicap, the final score was 5-4½ in favour of Master Paints/Guard Group. Bilal Haye and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.