Shakib ruled out of NZ ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of next week’s one-day international series against New Zealand Saturday, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board said all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had been ruled out with a finger fracture.

Shakib sustained the injury to his left ring finger while batting in the final of the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament on Friday evening, said the BCB. An X-ray following the match confirmed a fracture, and the finger will “have to be immobilised for around three weeks,” said senior BCB physician Debashis Chowdhury.

This was the second injury blow for Bangladesh ahead of the visit, which featured three one-day internationals and three Tests.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out for the entire series with a torn ligament and had been replaced by Shafiul Islam for the ODIs and uncapped Ebadot Hossain for Test series. Several Bangladeshi cricketers have already left Dhaka for the three-match ODI series that starts in Napier on February 13.