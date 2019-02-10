Hajvery Sports win by 43 runs

LAHORE: Hajvery Sports defeated Lahore Spartanz by 43 runs in 4th Turk Plast Gold Cup Cricket Tournament played at Iteefaq LRCA Ground. Ahmed Mir was declared man of the match due to brilliant batting.

Scores: Hajvery Sports 203/5 in 20 Overs (Ahmed Mir 81, Ahmed Yaar 30, Zafar Hayee 29(no), Zaheer Ahmed 30(no), Hafiz Wasim 3/37, Ghulam Mustafa 2/42). Lahore Spartanz 160 all out in 19.1 overs (Zaheer Iqbal 42, Ghulam Mustafa 31, Ahmed Raza 21, Zaheer Ahmed 3/18, Sarfraz Hussain 2/23, Afzal Bashir 2/22).

Meanwhile, Lahore Greens marched into main round of 4th Turk Plast Veterans Gold Cup 2019 after crushing Mughalpura Whites Sr by 3 wickets played at Stags Ground. Fine batting by M Umer and has declared man of the match.

Scores: Mughalpura Whites Sr 150/7 in 20 Overs (Imran Akram 43, M Bilal 24, M Javed 21, Azhar Hussain 16, Amin Khan 2/32). Lahore Greens 153/7 in 19.3 Overs (M Umar 42, Abdul Waheed 32, Khalid Mahmood 21, M Aamer 23(no), Riaz ud Din 3/26).