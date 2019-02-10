close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Haq brothers’ mother passes away

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mother of three former Davis Cup players - Hameedul Haq, Inam Haq and Islamul Haq, popularly known as Haq brothers, breathed her last in Rawalpindi Saturday.

Hameedul Haq, Inam Haq and Islamul Haq represented Pakistan for decades in Davis Cup and other international events. Their mother who was also wife of Sirajul Haq died following illness. She was later buried at Janda-Chichee graveyard. Tennis fraternity in Rawalpindi and Islamabad condoled the death and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest her soul in peace.

