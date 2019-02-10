close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 10, 2019

Nathan suffers vertigo bout during BBL game

Sports

AFP
February 10, 2019

PERTH, Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was picked this week for Australia’s one-day and Twenty20 tour of India, was taken to hospital Saturday after a bout of vertigo during a Big Bash League game.

The Perth Scorchers fast bowler had delivered the fifth ball of his final over late in the Twenty20 match against the Adelaide Strikers when he signalled that all was not well. After consulting with Perth captain Mitchell Marsh, he bowled the sixth ball, which was hit for six, before sinking to his haunches and sitting on the ground. Scorchers physio Chris Quinnell said Coulter-Nile had suffered a “bad bout of vertigo”.

“He was taken to hospital after the game as a precaution and will be monitored over the next few hours,” Quinnell said on the BBL website. Coulter-Nile’s inclusion in Australia’s squad for the India tour came after he was left out of recent home limited overs internationals with back issues.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports