Nabi unavailable for BBL finals

DUBAI: Afghanistan have called back Mohammad Nabi from the ongoing Big Bash League, meaning the all-rounder won’t be available for Melbourne Renegades during the BBL finals that start Thursday (February 14).

Nabi will be going off to join his Afghanistan teammates in India, who are preparing for a full-fledged series against Ireland, that starts February 21 and comprises of three T20Is, five ODIs and a lone Test - all played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

“We’re disappointed to lose a player on the eve of the finals series but we understand the rules around international call ups and know there can be some unpredictability around when players are called into camp,” Renegades coach Andrew McDonald said.

“Nabi has been a valuable contributor throughout the season and his skills with bat and ball as well as leadership abilities will be missed. Nabi has scored 228 runs and taken eight wickets for the Renegades this season.