Rats! Los Angeles City Hall battles rodent infestation

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles officials are ripping out carpets, setting traps and fumigating as they battle a rat infestation at City Hall that one attorney says left her battling a bout of typhus.

The historic building, located in the downtown area, has apparently been overrun with rodents after a nearby structure was demolished last year.

City council members and staff say the rats are having a field day in the 91-year-old building, nesting in potted plants, gnawing at carpets and leaving droppings on several floors.

Elizabeth Greenwood, a city attorney, believes she contracted typhus last November after working in a building connected to City Hall.

“It was terrifying, I thought I was going to die and couldn´t figure out what was wrong with me,” she told the local CBS station.

The rat problem has gotten so bad that city council president Herb Wesson this week submitted a motion calling for a probe into “the scope of vermin and pest control issues” in the building and adjacent structures