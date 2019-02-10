‘Evil’ Canadian jailed for life in village killings

TORONTO, CANADA: A Canadian landscaper was jailed for life Friday for the murder and sexual mutilation of eight men from Toronto´s gay community whose bodies he dismembered and hid in planters.

Bruce McArthur, who admitted to the killings last month, will be in his 90s before he is eligible for parole from eight concurrent 25-year sentences.

Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon said he would likely never be released.

The Toronto serial killings shocked Canada and its gay community, with mayor John Tory calling McArthur “a monster who preyed on the city.” The 67-year-old killer sat quietly hunched over, hands folded in his lap, as a row of police detectives — whose investigation unfolded over the course of last year to become Toronto´s largest ever — watched from a row of seats directly behind him.

McArthur´s victims were a former lover, two Afghan immigrants, two refugees from Sri Lanka and another from Iran, a Turkish national, and a homeless sex worker. All went missing between 2010 and 2017. The judge noted that McArthur had shown no remorse for having preyed on vulnerable men on the margins of society, some of whom were struggling with drug addictions and their hidden sexuality.

“The ability to decapitate, dismember his victims and do it repeatedly, is pure evil,” he said. When police raided the killer´s apartment in January 2018, they found a young man bound to a bed but unharmed who may well have become the ninth victim, the judge added.