One dead, four injured in Spanish train collision

MADRID: A train driver died and four people were seriously injured in northeast Spain Friday when two trains collided head-on outside Barcelona, the rail company and emergency services said.

The crash occurred during the after-work rush hour, near Castellgali some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Catalan capital, national rail company Renfe said in a statement. The collision claimed the life of a 26-year-old driver and severely injured four passengers, while another 100 suffered minor injuries, the emergency services said on Twitter. Sixty-five people were unharmed. Renfe said an investigation was opened into the crash. In November, one person died and 49 others were injured on the same line when a landslide caused a train to derail.