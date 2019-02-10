‘Police stations to get more officials’

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said that all the police stations of the City will soon be provided with additional force.

He said around 3,000 policemen as well as motorcycles and other resources would be provided to the police stations to solve the problems relating to patrolling in different beats.

He fixed the date of February 20 for all the SHOs to meet the target of arresting at least 10 percent of overall proclaimed offenders of “B” category in their respective areas. He also directed Cantt Division SP Shehbaz Elahi to issue show-cause notices to the SHOs with continuous poor performance and negligence in capturing the B category proclaimed offenders.

He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to take strict action against the crimes of motorcycle theft, illegal weapons, burglary and narcotics. All SDPOs should review the performance of their SHOs and crime control situation, he said.

The Lahore DIG Operations appreciated the performance of Hayer SHO Abid Hussain for meeting the target of arrests of the proclaimed offenders of B category. He also declared the performance of Manawan SHO Munir Ahmad and Batapur SHO Intikhab Hussain comparatively better in respect of crime control in their beats. Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that abusive language with subordinates and misbehaviour with the complainants and general public spoiled all the good performance of Police Department. All the police officers and officials, including SPs, DSPs and SHOs, should treat their subordinates and citizens politely while criminals be dealt according to the law.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officers and officials on misbehaviour and use of abusive language. Immediate senior officers will be held responsible for the bad behaviour of their subordinate staff.