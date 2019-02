Tribute to Ahmed Rahi

LAHORE : A commemorative ceremony was held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) to pay tribute to the late poet Ahmed Rahi. Mujeebur-Rehman Shami, Jawad Ahmed, Sughra Sadaf, Mustafa Qureshi, Bahar Begum, Khawar Naeem Hashmi and others spoke the event.