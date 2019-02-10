close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Three minors die in roof collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

MARDAN: Three minor children died and another two sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Shahbaz Garhi village early Saturday, locals said.

The family members of Alamzeb were asleep in a room when its roof caved in. As a result, Kashif and Arif and Mahnoor died on the spot, while Atif and Asif sustained injuries.

The locals and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar