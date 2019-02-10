Pressure horn users to be fined heavily: ITP

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using them.

According to the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free.

During the last month, 230 pressure horns were removed from various vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

He said the ITP would soon launch a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

The sudden and continuous blowing of horns is a major health hazard, especially to commuters on roads. This can damage ears permanently, besides harming the heart, say medical experts.

The excessive usage of pressure horns in vehicles further adds to the woes. Noise from pressure horns has severe impact on human health not only physically but psychologically as well. The frequent exposure to pressure horns can cause hearing disabilities or permanent damage to tympanic membrane (ear drum). It is responsible for stress, anxiety, high blood pressure and hypertension. It is a source of irritation and restlessness especially for senior citizens and patients. Pressure horns are used rampantly by speeding buses and cars which create panic among other commuters and it often lead to accidents.

Special squads of the ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city.

He said the ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from using pressure horns.