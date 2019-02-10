Extra deployment of cops required to overcome traffic mess

Islamabad : Absence of policemen on Islamabad Expressway to control the traffic during the past few days has resulted severe traffic jam in peak hours thus adding to the difficulties of road users.

Many commuters, including government servants, work in Islamabad but live in suburbs areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad face traffic problems twice a day first in the morning while going to their jobs and second in the evening while returning home.

According to details, for the last few days, traffic has been continuously being blocked from Khanna-Bridge to Faizabad section of Islamabad Expressway in the morning.

No policeman is present to control the traffic, especially the heavy traffic entering the city after 0900 hours.

Non-presence of police staff might be due to signal free artery (Khanna Bridge to Faizabad) who do not bother to check lane or other violations there.

The Islamabad Traffic Police, for reasons known to it, has virtually turned a blind eye to this traffic mess.

Lane division is also being exploited by passenger-hungry van drivers who criss-cross between the lanes to earn more profit.

It has been observed that public transport vans repeatedly violate and jumps from one lane to another lane especially after seeing the passengers.

No doubt, the five lane-Islamabad expressway is a good track but the silence of authorities on lane violation is posing serious threats to the road users.

The problem is mainly arising due to apparent absence of personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) as no policeman has been observed to check this road violation on this particular stretch during peak hours.

Extra deployment of policemen is necessary to instruct the motorists to follow the lanes, said Zaheer who daily shuttle from Model Town Humak to Blue Area at his office.

When contacted an ITP police official said there has been 631 personnel in ITP at present which is not sufficient and an additional strength of 3000 policemen is required to run the traffic related issues effectively.

He said there were limited sectors in Islamabad few years back but now the numbers of vehicles have increased along with the expanding sectors.

Replying to a question about traffic jams on the expressway for the last few days, he said it might be due to rainy weather but efforts would be made to ensure smooth traffic flow there by deployment of more traffic personnel.

He told that he along with high officials of CDA and police visited various roads of the city during last month and considered about the option of widening various roads to avoid traffic congestion there. The source said that he was hopeful for improvement of situation in coming days.