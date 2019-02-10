Single digit GST in next budget stressed

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in a pre-budget consultative session on Saturday called upon the government to introduce single digit General Sales Tax in next budget.

The session was organise to seek budget proposals from the local business community. President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal presided over the session while Rafat Farid Senior Vice President ICCI, Naeem Siddiqui Chairman ICCI Tax Committee and others were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the session, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI said that the prevailing complicated and difficult tax system was a major hurdle in promoting tax culture and improving tax revenue. He urged that government should develop a simplified tax system that should facilitate the growth of business activities and increasing tax revenue.

He said that tax rates were quite high in Pakistan that should be rationalized that would help in broadening tax net. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President ICCI said that there were different tax rates at federation and provinces that were creating problems for business community and emphasized that government should introduce a uniform tax system across the country.