Degrees conferred upon 317 MBBS graduates

Rawalpindi : The 12th convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University was held here at Latif Auditorium of the university’s Tipu Road Campus on Saturday to confer degrees on 317 MBBS graduates of the session 2014 and 2015, who graduated under the umbrella of University of Health Sciences, Lahore from the then Rawalpindi Medical College.

The federal minister for health Aamir Mehmood Kiani was the chief guest at the occasion that was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Saqib Zafar and Vice Chancellor of the UHS Professor Dr. Javed Akram as distinguished guests.

Dr. Javed Akram conferred the degrees on the graduates and administered the oath taking. Earlier the VC RMU Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar in his welcome address said it is indeed a moment of a lifetime to see our so many successful students who have proved their worth in the field of medical science by their dedicated efforts and commitment.

He said the RMU started its journey with a very humble beginning as RMC way back in 1976, but by the Grace of Allah Almighty, it progressed steadily to be upgraded to the University status in 2017 as RMU and it is an honour to receive accreditation by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan soon after its inception.

He added the RMU is focused to emerge as a research intense university, inculcating the culture of research and evidence based medicine, and for this all efforts are being made to ensure that the students of the RMU do not get trained as just physicians but groomed as medical scientists. He informed that the university has in record time developed its indigenous integrated modular curriculum, based on the current practices in the developed world to prepare its students for the future challenges, which has already been implemented for the 1st & 2nd Year of MBBS training at the RMU. He added that we have the honour of being the first among the public sector medical institutions to take this step, which is a major milestone for a better professional grooming of the graduates of RMU.

The RMU has also expanded its horizon to the post-graduate degree programs like M.Phil, M.S., M.D. and the initiation of PhD programs is also in the pipeline, he said.

He added he is grateful to the government for its constant support in helping to develop the RMU and Allied Hospitals as the centres of excellence not only for quality medical education but also as hubs of healthcare for the masses, enabling us to serve our ailing population in a better way.

Speaking at the occasion, the federal health minister congratulated the graduates and their families on their achievement and admired the efforts of all the faculty members and the students of the RMU.

He also appreciated the efforts of the RMU for upholding the standards of education and producing well qualified and competent physicians to alleviate the suffering of the public. He emphasized on the importance of the virtues of humility, humanity and the empathy and advised the graduates to always fulfil their duty to the humanity in light of their oath, being entrusted with a noble profession by the Allah Almighty.

He said that he feels proud to be here to witness the achievements of so many brilliant young people and expressed his hopes that the graduates will always hold the well-being of the nation as their top priority. He assured his utmost support for the RMU, the Allied Hospitals and the students to help in further progress of standards of medical education and availability of better treatment facilities for the patients in the Allied Hospitals of RMU. At the end, the chief guest distributed 20 gold medals for high achievers in the university examinations conducted by the UHS while another seven gold medals were distributed among the students who had shown outstanding performance in the subjects of Medicine, Surgery and Gynaecology.

The distinction certificates and the degrees were distributed by the worthy VC UHS Professor Dr. Javed Akram. After the distribution of degrees, the convocation was declared closed by the VC UHS.