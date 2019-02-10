Pakistan committed to global peace, prosperity, says Alvi

KARACHI: “The collaborative maritime security engagements in the form of AMAN-19 signify Pakistan’s resolve and commitment towards global peace and prosperity,” said President Dr Arif Alvi while addressing the opening session of the International Maritime Conference 2019.

He was addressing the three-day conference themed Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region' organised by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs on Saturday. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

The president underscored the importance of the Blue Economy and the effective use of ocean resources as key to Pakistan's future. He said the Indian ocean acts as a strategic gateway for food, maritime transportation and energy supplies to the world and the presence of major powers in the Indian Ocean Region signifies its importance under a complex security environment. Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy, Alvi said the collaborative maritime security engagements with regional and extra-regional navies in the form of "AMAN-19" signifyPakistan's resolve and commitment towards global peace and prosperity. Pakistan as an important regional player wishing to work in harmony and collaboration with all the regional countries for peace, stability and economic prosperity for the people of the region.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi welcoming the guests highlighted the significant role being played by the Pakistan Navy for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. He said Pakistan has always been an ardent supporter of maritime cooperation, and being the pioneer partner of Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) task forces CTF150 and CTF 151, Pakistan is the largest regional contributor to these constructs in terms of men and material.

The naval chief said Pakistan has commenced the ‘Regional Maritime Security Patrols’ for security in critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean. Pakistan, located at a strategic position in the Indian Ocean, needs to prepare itself for the challenges and work out a viable strategy for the development of the maritime sector, he said. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted that the 6th AMAN Exercise is an embodiment of Pakistan's commitment toward global peace and harmony where the naval forces from across the continent are brought to a single platform to enhance the combat capabilities in the wake of traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

In his welcome address, Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Vice Admiral (retd) Syed Khawar Ali Shah, presented a brief resume including the objectives of the conference. David N. Griffiths, Research Fellow Centre for the Study of Security and Development at Dalhouse University Canada, presented the keynote address on “Security Myths and Paradigm Traps: Strategic Thinking for the 21st Century”. The inaugural session was followed by two academic sessions where various international and national scholars along with academia from Canada, China, Russian, Iran, Maldives, Sri Lanka presented papers. The conference is being held in tandem with biennial Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2019.