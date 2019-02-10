close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Murder accused arrested in Landikotal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: The authorities here on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man accused of committing a murder.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Imran Khan told a press conference that the Levies men and the Khassadars worked out the murder case of one Noor Rehman whose throat slit body was found dumped at a deserted place in Landikotal the other day.

The accused was identified as Amir Shinwari. The official said the accused confessed to the crime and was being grilled to know the motive behind the murder.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan