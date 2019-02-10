Murder accused arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The authorities here on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man accused of committing a murder.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Imran Khan told a press conference that the Levies men and the Khassadars worked out the murder case of one Noor Rehman whose throat slit body was found dumped at a deserted place in Landikotal the other day.

The accused was identified as Amir Shinwari. The official said the accused confessed to the crime and was being grilled to know the motive behind the murder.