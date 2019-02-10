close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

JIT records former CTD head’s statement

Top Story

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) former Additional IG Rai Tahir recorded his statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in THE Sahiwal case on Saturday.

He told the JIT members that the Sahiwal operation was a result of different CTD operations in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The JIT would also record the statements of six cops of CTD who are under custody on physical remand. The JIT is said to complete the enquiry before February 17.

Meanwhile, the former CTD head has requested the journalists not to highlight the names of CTD men involved in Sahiwal incident as it would put their lives in danger at the hands of terrorists.

