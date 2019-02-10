Conference on opportunities in petroleum sector tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An international conference on petroleum is being held in the federal capital on Monday to discuss state of Pakistan petroleum industry, new global trends and opportunities in Pakistan petroleum sector. The conference ‘Pak Oil&Gas Igniting Growth’ is being held in Serena Hotel under the auspices of Byco Petroleum Pakistan and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), says a statement received here.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Chairman, Board & CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited Muhammetmyrat Amanov will address the conference, while CEOs and senior management of leading Pakistani and global petroleum companies will participate in panel discussions. The moot will start on 9am.