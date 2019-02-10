Sh Rashid says he has talked to PM for no-trust against PAC chairman

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has told him categorically that, come what may, neither Nawaz Sharif nor Asif Zardari will get NRO.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway Headquarters here on Saturday, he said he had become a member of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“This is prerogative of a party leader to announce anyone as member PAC and the Speaker (of the National Assembly) has no role in this regard,” he said and added, “The role of the Speaker’s office is that of a post office and not an institution for implementation.” Sheikh Rashid reiterating his stance vis-à-vis Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the PAC and said he had told PM Imran Khan that Shahbaz was not acceptable as PAC chairman and a no-confidence motion should be moved against him.

The minister went on to claim that thousands of people told him that hefty utility bills of gas were acceptable but a thief was not acceptable. “I told the same to PM Imran Khan also”, he said. While referring to Nawaz Sharif’s health, he said the diseases were for fleeing the country only. He said their (Sharifs and Zardari’s) politics would end soon.

To a question about THE arrest of Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said no one from the government protested over the same.

About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said since Bilawal apologised so he did not want to indulge in exchange of words with him again. The railways minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Thal Express on February 12 and added the train would also be equipped with a tracking system. He said Pakistan’s first VIP train between Lahore and Karachi would be started from March 30 and added the same day PM Imran Khan would inaugurate renovated Lahore Railway Station.