PM to meet IMF MD in Dubai today

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan who will be visiting for a day long stay in Dubai today (Sunday) to attend and address 7th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) will have meetings with the host country’s leadership and several high level dignitaries in the city from different parts of the world including the IMF managing director.

The sources pointed out that the prime minister will have an important meeting with Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),at the brinks of the summit. It is likely that the two will discuss the future course of Pakistan-IMF fiscal cooperation. It was officially stated by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Saturday that Prime Minister Khan is visiting the UAE on the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit. This annual gathering of heads of states and government, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss the current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology.

The prime minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth. In his key note address at the summit, the prime minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. He will encourage investment in the different sectors of Pakistan economy. The prime minister will also meet the UAE leadership.

In the meanwhile, sources told The News that Prime Minister Khan will have meetings with Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum separately. Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirates of Dubai.