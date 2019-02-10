CM wants judicial inquiry into killing of man by UC chairman

Taking notice of the firing incident in Shah Latif Town, in which a union council (UC) chairman killed a man, Irshad Ranjhani, accusing him of being a mugger, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to request the Sindh High Court (SHC) to conduct a judicial inquiry into the case.

The CM on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to write a letter to the SHC registrar to request the high court to conduct a judicial inquiry into the killing of Ranjhani. “We can’t allow anybody to take law into their own hands,” the CM remarked.

The killing took place on February 6 in Bhains Colony. A UC chairman claimed that he shot Ranjhani after the latter tried to mug him. However, some people have alleged that the deceased was an innocent person who was murdered by the UC chairman. It has also been alleged that the shooter did not let the people present on the site to take the victim to hospital.

The CM had earlier directed Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam to appoint a senior office to hold an inquiry into the matter. “I want you to keep me posting day-to-day progress of the case,” the CM directed the IGP.

Three-member team

The city police chief, Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, has formed a three-member investigation team under East Range DIG Amir Farooqi to ascertain the facts of the incident, adds Salis bin Perwaiz.

Talking to The News, DIG Farooqi said the team had started the investigations and their initial findings revealed that the deceased person was a habitual criminal whose particulars had been verified from the Crime Record Office. He was earlier arrested in various cases, including those of dacoities, registered at the North Nazimabad, Defence and Bahadurabad police stations between 2008 and 2013.

Quoting the initial findings, DIG Farooqui said the chairman of UC 3 Cattle Colony, Abdul Raheem Shah, reported that the incident occurred on February 6 when he was going with his son to his home in Bhains Colony in a Hilux car after having withdrawn cash from a bank near Nursery. The UC chairman said his vehicle was intercepted by muggers near Babar Kanta, Bhains Colony Morr, on the main National Highway at around 4:45pm. A man holding a gun came to a window of the vehicle and demanded cash; however, the UC chairman was carrying his licensed gun through which he fired multiple shots at the mugger.

The deceased was resident of Dadu, DIG Farooqi explained, adding that efforts were made to shift the deceased to a hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries in an Edhi ambulance.

Several people, including PPP MPA Raja Razzaq, are eyewitnesses to the incident, DIG Farooqi claimed.

He said the CDR of mobile phone recovered from the suspect explained all his movement including when he came from Dadu.