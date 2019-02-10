Water woes

With an increase in population, our water sources are depleting at an alarming rate. In my opinion, there are two ways through which we can help future generations in overcoming the problem of water shortage. A sufficient number of dams is needed to help store rainwater for irrigation purposes and the production of electricity. There is also a dire need to educate the public to exercise extreme restraint in the use of water at a personal level. And for that purpose we may have to implement suitable laws which punish those who waste water.

A great volume of water is wasted on a daily basis in activities like lawn watering, car wash and unclosed taps during showering. One way to control water waste in washrooms is to fit spring-loaded taps. During my recent visit to Australia, I observed that all houses had a system of storing rainwater. The rain water falling on the roofs is collected in the tanks through a system of pipes. This water is used for washing and even for drinking purposes. Why can’t we adopt this system of water storage?

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad