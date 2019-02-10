close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 10, 2019

Children at work

Newspost

February 10, 2019

We mostly see children as young as seven and eight years working in shops and car garages. The reason why many children are out of school is unaffordable education. In developed countries, children are offered free education but in our country these children are being exploited.

The government should focus on bringing improvements in the education sector which is the best power of the modern era.

Mohammad Hayat

Makran

