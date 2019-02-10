close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 10, 2019

Cancer Day

Newspost

On February 4, the world marked Cancer Day to create awareness about the disease. It was highlighted that cancer is a highly fatal disease that is affecting millions of people globally. After cardiovascular diseases, cancer is the second most common reason for deaths in Pakistan. The causes of the disease are more than one but lack of awareness, late screening, poor treatment, missing healthcare facilities and extreme poverty are a few factors that make the disease a deadly one.

The healthcare authorities should work towards generating awareness about the early screening of the disease among people. The government should make efforts to streamline healthcare facilities in hospitals. Above all, the government must offer free cancer treatment so that people who don’t have enough resources can be able to survive this incurable disease.

Assad Ali

Dadu

