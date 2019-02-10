Measles in the Philippines

A growing measles outbreak in the Philippines killed at least 25 people last month. Most of the dead are children and the toll is expected to rise as more cases are confirmed of the highly contagious disease, which has made a worldwide resurgence in recent years. Figures from the Philippines’ national health authorities show cases jumped from 791 in 2017 to 5,120 last year. There were 1,813 confirmed cases in January alone. The most recent numbers available show measles killed 30 in the first eight months of the last year, and five in all of 2017.

Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the Pakistani authorities have advised citizens to avoid travelling to the country for a short while.

Yousuf Baloch

Turbat