Rule of power

The brutal killing of a 13-year-old girl, Rimsha Wassan, in Khairpur calls for strict action against the culprit. A few days ago, a restaurant manager was shot dead when he tried to defuse a fight between a waiter and two customers.

In a country where criminals are not apprehended and handed down punishments, incidents like these continue to happen. We need to demolish raise voice against this culture where criminals are not caught in a timely manner. The government must take action against those who think they are above the law.

Kashif Rasheed

Sukkur