close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 10, 2019

Rule of power

Newspost

February 10, 2019

The brutal killing of a 13-year-old girl, Rimsha Wassan, in Khairpur calls for strict action against the culprit. A few days ago, a restaurant manager was shot dead when he tried to defuse a fight between a waiter and two customers.

In a country where criminals are not apprehended and handed down punishments, incidents like these continue to happen. We need to demolish raise voice against this culture where criminals are not caught in a timely manner. The government must take action against those who think they are above the law.

Kashif Rasheed

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost