No bookstores

A recent disappointing visit to a nearby bookshop has compelled me to draw the higher authorities’ attention to an important issue. In Turbat, which is the second biggest city of Balochistan, there are only two small bookshops which have limited books. Book lovers find it hard to get books of different writers.

The authorities should consider setting up more bookstores across Turbat so that the habit of reading can be cultivated among people.

Allah Bakhsh

Ball Nigwar