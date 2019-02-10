close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 10, 2019

No bookstores

Newspost

February 10, 2019

A recent disappointing visit to a nearby bookshop has compelled me to draw the higher authorities’ attention to an important issue. In Turbat, which is the second biggest city of Balochistan, there are only two small bookshops which have limited books. Book lovers find it hard to get books of different writers.

The authorities should consider setting up more bookstores across Turbat so that the habit of reading can be cultivated among people.

Allah Bakhsh

Ball Nigwar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost