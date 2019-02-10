Insaf cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently launched the Sehat Insaf Card scheme to provide free medical treatment to low-income households. While it is a good step, the prime minister should also pay attention to the problems that are rampant in government hospitals across the country. Problems like shortage of medicines, broken instruments and mismanagement create a great deal of problems for patients.

Instead of spending taxpayers’ money on sehat cards, the PM should take steps to improve the condition of government hospitals. If all facilities are provided in government hospitals, no one will need to go to private hospitals.

Javed Rustmani

Wahi Pandhi