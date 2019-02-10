Food minister visits Fauji meat plant

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Saturday visited Fauji Meat Limited (FML) Plant Site in Mirpur Sakro, District Thatta, near Port Qasim.

A statement said the FML Plant Site was the only investment in South East Asia which was built with an aim and capacity to provide 100 percent certified halal meat to its international and domestic consumers.

Hashim Raza, chief operating officer FML, briefed the minister about the company which is a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation Group of Companies.

The minister was informed that the company owned the largest and most technologically advanced plant in the country having a capacity of processing 150 tons meat per day.

The company is managing world class tractability process of animals from farms till the delivery to the customers, the statement said adding an industrial level FML has the capacity to generate foreign exchange from $200 to $500 in the national exchequer.