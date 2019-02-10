Rupee may weaken

The rupee failed to maintain an upward trend against the dollar in the local currency market during the outgoing week due to renewed dollar demand from importers and negative sentiment about the stability of the external sector.

The rupee lost 18 paisas in the interbank market during the week. It closed at 138.22 against the greenback on Monday, while settled at 138.40 against the dollar in the last trading session.

The rupee traded in the range of 138.20/139 against the greenback in the open market.

Traders expect the rupee to lose some grounds on the expectation of higher demand for foreign currency to cover imports and external debt payments.

“The outflows expected next week could put pressure on the foreign exchange market. So, we see the rupee to trade at 140/145 against the dollar in the coming week,” a trader said.

The market was also expecting remaining tranches of $2 billion of the $3 billion UAE’s support package to be received in the coming week.

The market is awaiting the visit by the Saudi Crown Prince due next week. He is likely to sign an agreement to make investments in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $83 million, or 0.56 percent, to $14.885 billion during the week ended February 1.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $38 million to $8.192 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also rose to $6.692 billion from $6.648 billion a week ago.