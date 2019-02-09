Fazl proposes opposition parties meeting during upcoming NA session

By ISLAMABAD: Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman has conveyed proposal to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to convene the meeting of heads of opposition parties during the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

Maulana conveyed his proposal to PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal who held meeting with him here on Friday.

When contacted, Ahsan Iqbal said Maulana Fazl proposed meeting of the heads of opposition parties during the upcoming session of the National Assembly and he would convey this proposal to party President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

In the meanwhile, according to sources after getting the positive nod from Shahbaz Sharif for convening the opposition parties meeting, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will make contact with the other opposition parties.

Sources said Maulana Fazl will also make contact with former President and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and other senior leaders for the stated meeting.

Earlier, the desire of Maulana Fazl to meet Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif could not fulfill as he did not have the written permission to hold meeting.

Later on Maulana Fazl held meeting with PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and proposed to convey the message to Shahbaz Sharif to hold the said meeting during the upcoming session of the National Assembly starting from February 18.