APS carnage: JC records statement of another army officer

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission holding an inquiry into the terrorist attack on the Army Public School and College on Friday recorded the statement of Major Dr Asim Shahzad, who was taking a first-aid class at the auditorium on the fateful day.

Focal person for Judicial Commission, Imranullah, confirmed to The News that Major Dr Asim Shahzad recorded his statement before the commission.

He said the military officer, who was taking the first-aid class at the auditorium on the fateful day, was an important eye witness of the APS carnage.

The focal person said that Dr Asim appeared before the commission about 10 am and remained there before the commission till 6pm.

The commission, he said, recorded his statement on various questions put before him about the APS incident.