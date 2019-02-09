close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

APNS condoles PIO father's death

National

February 9, 2019

KARACHI: The APNS condoles the sad demise of Mian Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mian Jehangir Iqbal, Principal Information Officer, Govt of Pakistan.

Mr Hameed Haroon, President, and Mr Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed their profound condolences on the sad and sudden demise of the father of PIO Mian Jehangir Iqbal and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

