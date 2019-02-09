Aleema deposits 25pc of tax on undeclared properties

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Jahanzeb Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had deposited 25 per cent of the tax on the undeclared Dubai properties.

The FBR had given Feb 7 deadline to her to submit due taxes in the national exchequer. However, she deposited 25 per cent of the amount, while availing the legal right of filing an appeal in the court.

To a question that the FBR ceased the tax evaders’ bank accounts to recover tax in ordinary tax evasion cases while the special treatment was being given to PM’s sister, the FBR chairman said it was the false impression, adding that proceedings on Aleema Khan tax evasion were continuing in accordance with the law and the FBR would do recovery accordingly.

He was responding to the media questions after the concluding session of the 3-day international taxation conference, organised by the Directorate of Training and Research, FBR, here on Friday.

Under the law, any taxpayer had the right to go into appeal after paying 25 per cent of due taxes and the Board could not recover remaining taxes by ceasing the taxpayers’ bank accounts till the cases were decided.

Jahanzeb Khan said Pakistani taxation system was more complex than the India’s. The FBR has been working in making the taxation system easy and comprehensive.

He said Pakistan did not impose any ban on the trade of goods. However, he admitted that complaints of smuggling from borders were continuing. Thus the FBR had been working on a comprehensive mechanism to control the menace of smuggling. The World Bank has been helping the FBR for taxation reforms in the country, he added. Chairman FBR said that the government was promoting a tax culture in the country through easy taxation system. He said that reforms focus on promotion of tax culture to broaden the tax net by reducing tax rates and introducing easy taxation system.