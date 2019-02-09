PML-Q's Bau Rizwan takes oath as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar on Friday administered oath to PML-Q’s Bau Rizwan as provincial minister at Governor House.

In a meeting attended by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Minister Bau Rizwan with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, consensus on working together in Punjab and Centre has been achieved, said a handout. Moonis Elahi, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad, IG Punjab and others attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The governor said that all coalition partners, including PML-Q are on same page.

“Everyone wants progress in country, people have given us mandate for five years, we will complete our constitutional tenure” said the governor.

After ceremony, the governor met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Bau Rizwan and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi.

All leaders agreed to solve the problems of country as per vision of Imran Khan.

The PTI government is already making all decisions by taking on board all allies and we will continue this practice in future as well. The government will provide all facilities to investors to enhance economic growth of country.

Meanwhile, Member of Royal Family of Qatar Al Sheikh Faisal Bin Naseer accompanied by a delegation also met Punjab Governor. The governor said the government would take all necessary steps to facilitate investors in Pakistan. Pakistan has untapped potential for investors in the field of agriculture, industry and tourism.