ECP rejects Balochistan govt request to delay LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday turned down a request by the government of Balochistan for delaying the local government elections in the province till November this year.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza presided over a meeting on the holding of LB polls in the province here at the ECP Secretariat, which was attended by the Election Commission members, chief secretary, secretary law and secretary local government Balochistan, advocate general Balochistan and senior officials of the ECP.

The chief secretary informed the Election Commission that the government of Balochistan had proposed certain amendments to the Local Government Act and things were in the process, therefore, the provincial government wanted the Election Commission to reschedule the ongoing process of delimitation of constituencies. He requested the forum that accordingly, the local government election might also be delayed till November this year.

However, the Election Commission made it clear to the Balochistan government representatives that under Article 140(A) and Section 219(4) of the Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission had to make arrangements for the local government polls in provinces within 120 days, being its constitutional responsibility.