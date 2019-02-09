Gay, Langley share lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Brian Gay and Scott Langley shared the lead after the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am US PGA Tour event in California on Thursday.

Gay, a 47-year-old journeyman whose most recent of four victories on the PGA Tour came in 2013, fired a seven-under-par 64 on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Langley, who is yet to claim a win on the Tour, reeled off nine birdies and two bogeys on the Monterey course on his way to a share of the lead.

His round included a birdie on the par-three ninth, his 18th hole of the day, to leave him alongside Gay on seven under.

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson was among a group of six players tied for third place on six under which also included Australia’s Jason Day.

Mickelson thrust himself into contention after hitting every fairway for the first time in his career.