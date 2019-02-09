Scrivener, Kaufman take charge in Geelong

GEELONG, Australia: Australia’s Jason Scrivener and Nick Flanagan shared a two-shot lead while American Kim Kaufman took charge of the women’s tournament at the pioneering Vic Open on Friday.

The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the US-based LPGA Tour, is the only one in the world with male and female fields playing, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.

Scrivener carded six birdies in his six-under-par 66 on day two while fellow Australian Flanagan, a former US amateur champion, shot a 68 to go with his opening round 62.

James Nitties, who sank a world record-equalling nine birdies in a row on Thursday at the 13th Beach Golf Links south of Melbourne, could only manage one in his round of 74, which was marred by a double bogey on the 18th.

Kaufman, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, positioned herself for the weekend with her second 66 in a row — including a birdie-birdie finish — to be two ahead of Japan’s Haru Nomura.

England’s Felicity Johnson, the first round leader, could only muster a second round 74 to be seven off the pace.