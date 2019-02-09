Man City face Chelsea test in Premier League

LONDON: Manchester City face a stern test of their Premier League title credentials this weekend when the newly installed leaders host Chelsea.

City’s midweek win at Everton lifted them above Liverpool on goal difference and increased the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s spluttering side.

After two successive damaging draws, Liverpool now have no margin for error when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola has challenged Manchester City to prove they are capable of holding off Liverpool by beating Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Having knocked Liverpool off the top despite trailing by seven points just weeks ago, City have edged in front, albeit having played a game extra.

But, with Liverpool playing 24 hours earlier, Guardiola knows City must keep their foot on the gas against fourth-placed Chelsea.

While Chelsea had been in turmoil until last weekend’s rout of Huddersfield, Maurizio Sarri’s team did inflict City’s first league defeat since April with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in December.

When Liverpool took the lead just minutes into their clash against Leicester last week, the Kop broke into songs of praise for their former manager Rafael Benitez.

Jubilant that Benitez had masterminded Newcastle’s win over Manchester City the previous evening, Liverpool fans were anticipating another victory on the road to their first English title since 1990.

But out of nowhere, the joyous celebrations were muted by a sudden outbreak of nervous tension as Leicester hit back to earn a point — an anti-climactic result that was followed by another uninspired Liverpool display in Monday’s draw at West Ham.

However, Reds defender Andrew Robertson says the frustrating period is just a “blip” that can be cured by a positive result against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s remarkable start as Manchester United manager has lifted his team back into contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League.