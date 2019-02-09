close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Karachi fight back in QAT final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues hit back after getting bowled out for 227 in the first innings in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final against Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

In a rain marred final, Karachi managed 227 and then reduced Faisalabad to 54-4 with medium pacer Hasan Mohsin (2-8) bowling well. Abu Bakar Khan (31 not out) was at the crease for Faisalabad at the close of third day’s play.

Earlier, Waqas Maqsood (5-71) and Ehsan Adil (4-60) bowled in tandem to reduce Karachi to a sizeable total. Saud Shakeel (83) was the pick of batsman for Karachi Blues.

Scores in brief: Karachi Region Blues 227 all out in 56.3 overs (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37; Waqas Maqsood 5-71, Ehsan Adil 4-60). Faisalabad Region 52-4 in 22 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 31 not out, Hasan Mohsin 2-8).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports