Sat Feb 09, 2019
AFP
February 9, 2019

IPC lifts ban on Russia

Sports

AFP
February 9, 2019

BONN: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Friday it will conditionally readmit Russia by March this year, lifting a suspension imposed over a doping scandal.

A Kremlin spokesman responded by saying Russia was delighted. “We are absolutely thrilled for our Paralympic athletes,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“(Russia’s President Vladimir) Putin has always shown them full and unconditional support.

We hope the constructive and transparent work will allow the Russian sports authorities to turn the page in their relations with international bodies.” The IPC say the ban will be lifted by 15 March 2019.

