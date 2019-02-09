close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
AFP
February 9, 2019

UK police seize cash from Moldovan ex-PM’s son

World

AFP
February 9, 2019

LONDON: A son of Moldova´s ex-premier, who drove a Bentley and paid £1,000-a-day rent, was ordered Thursday to hand over nearly half a million pounds, Britain´s National Crime Agency said.

NCA investigators found that Vlad Filat´s 22-year-old son Luca had obtained his wealth "from illegal activity by his father". Funds held by the son in three bank accounts were to be seized and he "must hand over nearly half a million pounds" (570,000 euros, $650,000 million), an NCA statement said.

In 2015, Vlad Filat was stripped of his immunity and handcuffed in Moldova´s parliament after he allegedly accepted $260 million in bribes. Filat was then jailed for nine years for his role in the disappearance of $1.0 billion, the equivalent of 10 percent of Moldova´s GDP, while heading the government between 2009 and 2013.

The tiny former Soviet republic on Romania´s eastern border is one of Europe´s poorest countries, and it ranks 117 out of 180 on Transparency International´s 2018 corruption perceptions index.

