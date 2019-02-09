Efforts being made to bring looters back: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, on Friday said that the anti-graft watchdog was making sincere efforts to bring back home the corrupt elements who fled abroad after looting billions of rupee from here.

Chairing a meeting convened to review the performance of NAB’s operation and prosecution divisions, the NAB chairman said NAB was making utmost efforts to nab the looters and stand them in the dock.

He said NAB has devised a strategy to rid the country from corruption and dealing the menace with iron hands. He said the national duty of NAB is to ensure corruption free Pakistan. He directed NAB officers to perform their duties in a transparent way and as per law.

NAB has become a prestigious institution owing to sheer hard work of its staff and due to credibility, the bureau has received 54,344 complaints in just last 13 months.

He said after thorough scrutiny of all complaints, the Bureau approved conducting complaint verifications of 2125, conducting inquiries of 1059 complaints and Bureau accorded approval to conducting investigations of 302 complaints and 590 references were filed in various accountability courts, which are at different stages of hearing right now.

He said in last 13 months, NAB has apprehended 561 culprits, besides depositing Rs3,919.011 million in the national kitty after recovering from their possession. “NAB’s ratio of punishment remained 70.8 percent during 2018, which is better than all institutes working to eradicate corruption. Right now 1,280 corruption references involving Rs900 billion corruptions are being heard by various accountability courts,” he said.

The NAB chairman has already instructed all regional bureaus to submit early hearing of cases pleas in different accountability Courts. NAB prosecutors have also been directed to fight cases with full vigour in light of evidence so that the looted money could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

Last year, NAB has recovered over Rs01 billion from different housing societies and returned to the affectees. The chairman said NAB is striving to recover the hard earned looted money of poor people from illegal housing societies.