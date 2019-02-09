close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

APNS condoles death of Ibrahim Fahmi

National

February 9, 2019

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Ibrahim Fahmi, Managing Director of MS Media Line Advertising, Karachi. They prayed that may Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved family and colleagues to bear the irreparable loss.

