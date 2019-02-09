ECP rejects Balochistan govt’s request to delay LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday turned down a request by the government of Balochistan for delaying the local government elections in the province till November this year.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza presided over a meeting on the holding of LB polls in the province here at the ECP Secretariat, which was attended by the Election Commission members, chief secretary, secretary law and secretary local government Balochistan, advocate general Balochistan and senior officials of the ECP.

The chief secretary informed the Election Commission that the government of Balochistan had proposed certain amendments to the Local Government Act and things were in the process, therefore, the provincial government wanted the Election Commission to reschedule the ongoing process of delimitation of constituencies. He requested the forum that accordingly, the local government election might also be delayed till November this year.

However, the Election Commission made it clear to the Balochistan government representatives that under Article 140(A) and Section 219(4) of the Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission had to make arrangements for the local government polls in provinces within 120 days, being its constitutional responsibility. Therefore, for the conduct of local government elections in the province, major change in the schedule for delimitation of constituencies could not be made. The Election Commission while citing Article 220 of the Constitution, impressed upon the provincial government that delay in the electoral exercise would be unacceptable.

The Election Commission said the Balochistan government should fully cooperate with the electoral body in this connection. The ECP had already written to the provincial government to be prepared for the electoral exercise. In this context, the chief election commissioner wrote a letter to Chief Minister Jam Kamal and informed him that already the Election Commission had written regarding the local government elections on October 18 and then on November 19. He had drawn his attention towards Article 140A, 219(d) and 222(b) of the Constitution and Section 221 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Section-16(2) of the Balochistan Local Government Act, 2010, whereby the Election Commission is obliged to conduct the local government elections in the provinces and to carry out delimitation of local government constituencies for the purpose.

The chief election commissioner had written, “It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of local government institutions in Balochistan is going to complete on January 27, 2019. By virtue of Section-219 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission is bound to conduct elections of local governments within 120 days after the completion of tenure of local government institutions.”