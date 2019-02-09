close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Boy dies in roof collapse

National

February 9, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A boy died and ten others sustained injuries in a roof and a wall collapses on Friday. Ali Zain, 6, of Chak 142/6-R, tehsil Haroonabad died when a roof of a room fell on him owing to rain and hailstorm. Seven women and three children also sustained injuries when the wall of the room fell on them. The injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital.

