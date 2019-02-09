close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Woman electrocuted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman was electrocuted to death in the Chung police limits Friday. Police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities. She has been identified as Robina Bibi. She was passing through a street when she touched a parked rickshaw. As a result, she sustained severe electric shocks and died. Police reached the spot and collected evidence. Police official said the rickshaw owner had attached a live wire with the rickshaw to protect it from theft. Police would take action against the accused person.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan