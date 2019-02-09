Woman electrocuted

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman was electrocuted to death in the Chung police limits Friday. Police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities. She has been identified as Robina Bibi. She was passing through a street when she touched a parked rickshaw. As a result, she sustained severe electric shocks and died. Police reached the spot and collected evidence. Police official said the rickshaw owner had attached a live wire with the rickshaw to protect it from theft. Police would take action against the accused person.