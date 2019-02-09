‘PTI committed to eradicating evils of society’

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s adviser Naeemul Haq said the PTI is committed to eradicating all the evils of society including poverty, ignorance and it will also end the rich, poor gap from the country. Addressing a ceremony here Friday, Naeemul Haq said the premier had dedicated his life for the people of his country and was working 18 hours a day since he took oath as PM.